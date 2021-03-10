Coronavirus update: CBC West positivity rates decrease by 1.64%

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In today’s public health update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), a handful of new coronavirus cases were added to the bi-county total and positivity rates from the Tri-Cities’ go-to public testing site were updated.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 20 coronavirus cases to its running total, which increased to 14,827 cases. Franklin County added only seven new cases to its running total on Wednesday, increasing its running total marginally to 11,074. Combined, Benton and Franklin counties are at 25,901 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, inching toward a new milestone of surpassing 26,000 cases.

The BFHD relayed data from the CBC West coronavirus testing site in Pasco. Their latest range of data shows a 1.64% decrease in COVID test positivity, recording a 10.69% positivity rate from February 21 to March 7.

Since the turn of the new year introduced updates to Vital Statistics Laws, the BFHD reports community deaths once per week on Fridays. With five community deaths added for last week, the bi-county death toll stands at 292 lives lost. Of that sum, 198 Benton County community members have passed away while 94 Franklin County community members passed away.

Just 15 people in the bi-county region are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, accounting for only 3.9 percent of the hospital occupant population at this time. This falls in line with the BFHD’s target range of sub-10% COVID-related hospitalizations.

Many of these rates are encouraging, but there’s a new factor in the safety of bi-county residents: The U.K. variant has arrived in Benton County. Research on whether or not this new strain of the virus is more deadly has been mixed, but it’s confirmed that the B.1.1.7 variant is more transmissible and it may be resilient to vaccines.

Even so, vaccination efforts are back in full swing this week at the Benton County Fairgrounds, where more than 1,200 people were inoculated on Tuesday. A limited number of appointments are still available for eligible participants at this time.

