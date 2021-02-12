Coronavirus update: Death toll rises as 113 cases are reported

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today’s update from public health officials at the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) included their weekly death toll update and a rapid uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

According to the BFHD, Benton County added 40 new coronavirus cases to its count. Now, the county stands at 14,237 confirmed cases to date. Under normal circumstances, Benton County adds more cases than Franklin County. Today, Franklin County reported 70 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 10,629 cases to date.

Combined, the bi-county region has accumulated 24,866 confirmed coronavirus cases during the pandemic.

YESTERDAY’S COVID UPDATE: Just 34 cases added on Feb. 11

For those who don’t already know, changes to vital statistics laws at the start of 2021 changed the way that COVID-related deaths are reported. Now, public health officials can only report community deaths once per week on Fridays.

Officials at the BFHD reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths for the week — Seven in Benton County and one in Franklin County. Up to this point, 187 community members from Benton County have been lost. One person, a woman in her 70s, passed away in Franklin County since last week’s update.

Four men and three women died in Benton County — Three of which were in their 80s and two others were in their 90s. The outliers are the Benton County man who passed away in his 40s and another who passed in his 50s.

RELATED: Local Tri-Cities organizations receive nearly $150,000 in FEMA funding

At this point, 395 patients are hospitalized in the bi-county region. Of that group, 41 are dealing with issues related to COVID-19. They account for just 10.4% percent of hospitalized patients in the area, which lands half a percentage above the BFHD’s target goal of sub-10% COVID-related hospitalizations.

Vaccination efforts are ongoing in the snow on Friday, February 12, 2021. By the middle of the day, officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds say that 1,150 people were vaccinated. They expected approx. 1,500 vaccinations for today alone as many patients are being advised to show up a day early for their vaccination appointments.

More vaccination appointments are set to open on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds to open second dose appointments

RELATED: Local politicians react to Inslee, DOH keeping the region in Phase 1

RELATED: South Central Washington held back as the state moves into Phase 2 of re-opening

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.