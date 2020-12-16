Coronavirus update: Tri-Cities surpass 15,000 infections

The bi-county region adds four deaths to its count as the Tri-Cities surpass 15,000 cases.

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, a health care worker carries a COVID-19 specimen from a motorist at a drive-thru testing site outside McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. (Photo by David Goldman).

KENNEWICK, Wash. — While a limited number of coronavirus cases were announced today, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) released plenty of pertinent information including four deaths of community members.

Two people died due to coronavirus complications in Benton County — A woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 60s without underlying health conditions. Two men without pre-existing health conditions died from complications with coronavirus in Franklin County: One man in his 60s and another in his 90s.

The cumulative death toll for Benton and Franklin counties is now 217: 146 community members lost in Benton County and 71 lost in Franklin County.

Due to slowdowns in processing laboratory tests by the Washington Department of Health, the total number of positive test results reported is incomplete. With that said, Benton County added 36 coronavirus cases while Franklin County added 14.

Between the two counties that comprise the Tri-Cities region, 17,886 coronavirus infections have been reported.

There have been 6,825 infections in Pasco, 5,891 in Kennewick and 2,321 in Richland for a grand total of 15,037 infections in the Tri-Cities.

There are 76 people currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus, accounting for 19.6 percent of all hospitalizations in the region. BFHD’s goal is to reduce that rate to below 10 percent of hospitalizations in the area.

As of now, 84.2 percent of hospital beds in the bi-county area are accounted for. Benton-Franklin health officials aspire to reduce that rate below 80 percent to feel safe and comfortable in terms of hospital readiness.

Please note that positivity rates haven’t been updated recently enough to accurately reflect the true count. Once the Washington Department of Health and BFHD have an accurate number, we will share it in one of our daily updates.

