Coronavirus update: Franklin County hits 100 deaths to COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) provided new COVID-19 metrics for Friday, April 9, 2021 including hospitalization rates, new coronavirus cases and a sad update to Franklin County death toll.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 25 new coronavirus cases, increasing its running total to 15,419 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Franklin County added 26 new cases to its count, increasing its running total to 11,471 confirmed cases to date. The bi-county region has combined for 26,890 confirmed coronavirus cases overall.

At the turn of the new year, major updates were applied to the Vital Statistics Law (RCW 70.58A). As a result, the health district only updates the bi-county death toll on a weekly basis with limited information. Today, they announced one community death — A woman in her 70s died from complications with COVID-19.

Franklin County’s running death toll just hit 100 community members lost. Benton County has lost 208 community members since the start of the pandemic, bringing the bi-county death toll to 308 community members lost.

From March 29 to April 4, 2021, the pubic testing site at CBC West returned a positive result on 8.45% of COVID-19 tests administered.

There are currently 402 people hospitalized in Benton and Franklin County, per the BFHD. Of that sum, 18 are facing complications from COVID-19. They account for only 4.5% of the hospital population, which is in line with public health officials’ target range of sub-10% COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Coronavirus vaccination efforts are ongoing at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Recently, the site surpassed 50,000 vaccinations and will continue its efforts as eligibility expands. On April 15, all Washingtonians age 16 or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are currently eligible and want to be vaccinated, you’ll want to find appointments before the next wave of eligibility opens next Thursday. You can make an appointment by visiting the DOH’s Prep Mod tool.

