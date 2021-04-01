Coronavirus update: Hospitalization rate increases to 5%

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today’s public health update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) showed an uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations in addition to 39 new cases for the bi-county region.

According to metrics from the BFHD, Benton County added 23 new coronavirus cases today — Thursday, April 1, 2021. That increases the county’s running total to 15,229 confirmed cases to date. Meanwhile, Franklin County added 16 new coronavirus cases, increasing its total to 11,368 confirmed cases. Overall, the bi-county region’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases increased to 26,597 to date.

As previously mentioned, hospitalization rates increased by 1% as five more people were hospitalized for complications with the coronavirus. BFHD metrics suggest that there are 440 people currently hospitalized in Benton and Franklin counties. Of that sum, 22 are being treated for COVID-19. They account for 5.0% of the hospital population, which falls in line with the BFHD’s target range of sub-10% hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Last week, the BFHD did not report any additional community deaths to COVID-19 for the week. This was a celebrated revelation as it was one of the few weeks without a recorded coronavirus death in the community since March 2020. It was surely the first week without a reported death to COVID-19 complications in 2021 for Benton and Franklin Counties. They are expected to provide another update to the community death toll tomorrow (Friday, April 2, 2021).

On March 31, millions of Washingtonians became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations through Phase 1B, Tier 4 of COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Jay Inslee also made an important announcement — All Washingtonians Age 16+ will become eligible for vaccination on April 15. For more information on that decision, you can click here.

