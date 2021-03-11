Coronavirus update: Hospitalizations fall under 3%

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) released today’s update of coronavirus metrics for the bi-county region. That includes the addition of more COVID-19 cases as well as an update to hospitalization rates.

According to public health officials, Benton County added just 15 new coronavirus cases. That increased the county’s running total to 14,842 confirmed cases to date. Meanwhile, Franklin County added 27 new coronavirus cases, increasing the running case count to 11,101 confirmed in Franklin County. Combined, the bi-county region has accumulated 25,943 coronavirus cases, steadily approaching a new landmark of 26,000 cases.

WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Inslee speaks on one-year anniversary of the pandemic

Hospitalization rates have been updated as well. As of Thursday, March 11, there are 373 patients currently hospitalized in Benton and Franklin counties. Of that sum, only 11 patients are being treated for complications with COVID-19, which accounts for only 2.9% of the hospital population.

Yesterday, the BFHD relayed data from the CBC West coronavirus testing site in Pasco. Their latest range of data shows a 1.64% decrease in COVID test positivity, recording a 10.69% positivity rate from February 21 to March 7.

RELATED: Rite Aid extends vaccination efforts to include educators, school staff

Since the turn of the new year introduced updates to Vital Statistics Laws, the BFHD reports community deaths once per week on Fridays. With five community deaths added for last week, the bi-county death toll stands at 292 lives lost. Of that sum, 198 Benton County community members have passed away while 94 Franklin County community members passed away.

The Benton County Fairgrounds reached a new milestone on Wednesday as the mass vaccination site surpassed 30,000 vaccinations to date. This site leads all of Washington’s mass vaccination locations in vaccine doses administered — A rate that’s critical to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Benton County Fairgrounds hit 30,000 vaccination milestone

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.