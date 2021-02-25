Coronavirus update: Hospitalizations level out, Healthy Washington stats

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced a new wave of coronavirus cases for February 25, 2021 as vaccination efforts ramp up at the county fairgrounds.

According to the BFHD’s daily coronavirus metrics, Benton County added 49 cases to its running total this week. Overall, the county has accumulated 14,564 coronavirus cases to date. Franklin County added 21 cases, raising its total to 10,874 confirmed cases thus far. Overall, the bi-county region has accumulated 25,438 coronavirus cases.

Hospitalization rates lowered by approx 1.7% since yesterday with only 29-of-407 hospitalized patients in the bi-county region being treated for complications with COVID-19. The bi-county region’s coronavirus hospitalization rate is currently at 7.1%.

Local coronavirus test positivity rates were updated by officials from the CBC West testing site on Wednesday. From February 7 to Feb. 20, 14.15% of tests administered returned a positive test result. This was an improvement of approx. 0.7% from the previous range of dates.

The regional coronavirus death toll is being updated once per week on Fridays due to changes to Vital Statistics Laws at the turn of the new decade. We expect to have updated numbers from the BFHD tomorrow, but as of today, officials confirm that 286 people from the area have passed away due to COVID-19 — 195 community members from Benton County and 91 from Franklin County.

Meanwhile, officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds are working hard to increase the output of COVID vaccine shots after shipping delays and weather conditions stopped them from operating last week. On Tuesday, they administered over 1,600 Pfizer doses at the mass vaccination site and on Wednesday, they doubled-down with over 1,700 Pfizer doses administered.

In terms of metrics for the DOH’s ‘Healthy Washington‘ initiative, the South Central Region remains in good standing. The South Central’s trends in 14-day case rate and COVID hospital admissions remain in the “decreasing or low” category along with the percent of ICU bed occupancy. However, the South Central’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates remain far beyond the DOH’s standards.

