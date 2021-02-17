Coronavirus update: Hospitalizations, positivity rates decline

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time in months, today’s public health update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) reflects coronavirus hospitalization rates are in line with their target goals for this statistic.

A limited number of coronavirus cases were reported in the bi-county region for Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Only 39 cases were added to the running county for Benton County, which now stands at 14,358 cases to date. Franklin County added only eight cases to its total of 10,692 confirmed cases thus far.

YESTERDAY’S UPDATE: Bi-county region hits 25K cases

The bi-county region has a combined 25,050 cases confirmed through the duration of this pandemic.

Hospitalizations are below 10%, which is the BFHD’s target range. Of the 387 hospitalized patients in the bi-county region, only 36 are dealing with complications related to the coronavirus. They account for only 9.3% of hospitalizations in the area, which falls in line with the target range specified by public health officials.

RELATED: Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution

Updated coronavirus positivity rates at the CBC West public testing site show a 0.91% decrease in positive COVID test results from the previous range of dates. According to the BFHD, CBC West posted a 14.8% coronavirus positivity rate from Jan. 31, 2021, to Feb. 13, 2021. The previous range of dates reflected a 15.71% positivity rate in the Tri-Cities region.

Vital statistics laws updated in 2021, changing the way that the BFHD reports deaths for the region. Instead of providing daily updates, BFHD officials are announcing deaths once per week on Fridays.

The most recent update reflected 187 community members lost in Benton County and 91 community members lost in Franklin County. Combined, the bi-county region has lost 278 community members.

RELATED: Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED: Fired-up Inslee addresses Phase-2 snafu, defends COVID response

RELATED: Washington Governor pushes for students to return for in-person learning

RELATED: 90-year-old Seattle woman walks 6 miles in the snow to get coronavirus vaccine

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.