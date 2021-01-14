Coronavirus update: 149 cases added to bi-county region

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) released the newest information regarding coronavirus in the region for Thursday, January 14, 2021.

As of today, Benton Co. added 91 coronavirus cases to a running tally of 12,921 in the area. Meanwhile, Franklin Co. added 58 cases for a running tally of 9,424 cases. Overall, the bi-county region has confirmed 22,345 coronavirus cases to date.

Adjustments to the Vital Statistics Law made it so that death tallies are more difficult to report. Therefore, the BFHD has decided to limit the number of deaths announced in the region. However, public health officials say the death count will be updated on Fridays, so we should have our first death toll update of 2021 tomorrow.

As of now, 233 community members have been lost during the pandemic — 156 in Benton County and 77 in Franklin County.

Of the staggeringly high 419 hospitalized patients in the bi-county region, only 56 are being treated for coronavirus symptoms. They account for only 13.4 percent of hospitalizations, which is slowly inching closer to public health officials’ goal of sub-10% COVID hospitalizations.

Public health officials didn’t note the number of licenced hospital beds currently occupied. They also didn’t provide new positivity rates for testing sites in the area due to wind conditions that shut down the Kennewick testing facility on Wednesday.

