Coronavirus update: Just 34 cases added on Feb. 11

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials announced the latest coronavirus statistics for Thursday, February 11, 2021 including a handful of new cases and updated hospitalization rates.

According to officials at the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), only 24 cases were added to Benton County’s running coronavirus tally of 14,197 cases. Meanwhile, just 13 cases were added to Franklin County’s running county of 10,556 coronavirus cases reported during the pandemic. Overall, the bi-county region has accumulated 24,753 coronavirus cases to date.

Yesterday, public health officials updated the local coronavirus positivity rates from the public testing site at the CBC West campus. From Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, 15.71% of tests administered returned a positive rate. That shows a 1.2% decrease from the previous set of data posted at the CBC West testing site.

There are currently 408 people hospitalized in the bi-county region — 45 of them are being treated for complications with the coronavirus. They account for 11% of the hospital population, which is 1.1% above the BFHD’s target goal of sub-10% COVID-related hospitalizations in the bi-county area.

The bi-county COVID death toll stands at 270 community members lost including 177 from Benton County and 88 from Franklin County. Due to changes to Vital Statistics Laws as of the new year, public health officials are reporting local COVID-19 deaths on Fridays of each week. In the most recent update, five more people passed away, each of which was in their 70s or older.

Vaccination efforts are in full swing at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Yesterday, it was announced that more than 10,000 vaccinations have been successfully administered at the Benton County Fairgrounds up to this point. The Benton County mass vaccination site is amongst the most successful vaccination locations in the entire state.

