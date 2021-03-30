Coronavirus update: Millions become eligible for vaccination tomorrow

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A modest update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 shows a slight uptick in community coronavirus cases as we brace for nearly 5 million Washingtonians to become eligible for vaccination on Wednesday.

According to today’s metrics from public health officials, Benton County added 19 new coronavirus cases to increase its running total to 15,183 since the start of the pandemic. Franklin County added 20 new coronavirus cases to increase its running total to 11,328 through the duration of the pandemic. Combined, the bi-county region has accumulated 26,511 coronavirus cases to date.

Local hospitalization rates have remained relatively steady, increasing by only 0.2% from Monday to Tuesday. Of the 414 patients currently hospitalized in the bi-county region, only 17 are dealing with complications from COVID-19. They account for just 4.1% of the hospital population, which is in line with the BFHD’s target range of sub-10% COVID hospitalizations.

RELATED: Newest vaccine tier in Washington takes effect Wednesday

Last week, the BFHD did not report any additional community deaths to COVID-19 for the week. This was a marvelous revelation as it was one of the few weeks without a recorded coronavirus death in the community since March 2020. It was surely the first week without a reported death to COVID-19 complications in 2021 for Benton and Franklin Counties.

Positivity rates at the CBC West public testing site in Pasco were updated by BFHD officials last week. After many consecutive weeks of declining positivity rates, CBC West posted an increase of approximately 1% to 9.65% positivity.

Meanwhile, Washington state is preparing for an influx of COVID-19 vaccinations to occur starting tomorrow on Wednesday when millions of Washingtonians become eligible for the vaccine. Locally, the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site is accepting appointments for vaccinations this week. They opened for the week today and will provide an update at the end of the workday. Regardless, they’re expecting a great spike in appointments from local people hoping to receive vaccinations.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS TEAM:

RELATED: Washington Secretary of Health says “Everyone 16+ will be eligible for the Vaccine by May 1”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.