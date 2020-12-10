Coronavirus update: More than 90 percent of hospital beds are occupied, per BFHD

Public health officials announced 246 new coronavirus cases and alarming hospitalization rates in the area.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

More than 90 percent of hospital beds in Benton and Franklin counties are occupied, as of Thursday, December 10, 2020.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The latest coronavirus update from the Benton-Franklin Health District indicates that 90.2 percent of hospital beds in the bi-county area are occupied.

According to the update, 162 new cases have been confirmed in Benton County, raising the total to 9,423 cases to date. With 84 new cases reported in Franklin County, there’ve been 7,392 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area. The two counties combine for 16,815 confirmed infections thus far.

Three new deaths were reported — Two men in Benton Co. and another in Franklin Co. Two of them were in their 60s and another was in his 70s. Each had underlying health conditions that impacted their fight against the coronavirus.

At this point, 73 of the 416 hospitalized patients are being treated for COVID-19. That accounts for 17.5 percent of all hospitalizations in the bi-county area.

RELATED: ‘This can’t last’: Local businesses react to Inslee’s restrictions extension

As previously mentioned, 90.2 percent of hospital beds in Benton and Franklin counties are accounted for at this time. This is a 1.5 percent increase from yesterday’s update from public health officials.

The Tri-Cities — Pasco (6,466), Kennewick (5,480) and Richland (2,172) — combine for 14,118 confirmed coronavirus cases.

People between the ages of 20-29 account for 3,461 confirmed coronavirus cases in the bi-county area. They make up 21.7 percent of confirmed infections in the area, which is the highest percentage by age range.

The current COVID-19 positivity rate in the area is 19.6 percent.

RELATED: First shipments of coronavirus vaccine will fall short