KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time in 2021, the Benton-Franklin Health District’s (BFHD) Friday coronavirus metric update did not include any additional community deaths to COVID-19. However, public health officials included an update to the bi-county case count and provided up-to-date hospitalization rates for the region.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 20 new coronavirus cases to its running total. That increased the county’s running case count to 15,112 since the start of the pandemic. Subsequently, Franklin County added only 15 cases, increasing its total case count to 11,286 infections to date. In total, the bi-county region has accumulated 26,398 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began roughly one year ago.

Normally, the BFHD updates the bi-county death toll on Fridays to comply with updated Vital Statistics Laws as of 2021. Today, officials at the Benton-Franklin Health Department confirmed to KAPP-KVEW that no community deaths to COVID-19 have been reported this week. This marks the first Friday without a community death toll update since the turn of the new year. Furthermore, it’s the first week without a confirmed COVID-19 death in the bi-county region since the massive spike in the final act of 2020.

Hospitalization rates for the day were also recorded by public health officials. Of the 378 hospitalized patients in the bi-county region, just 14 are being treated for complications posed by the coronavirus. They account for 3.7 percent of the hospital population at this point, which falls in line with the BFHD’s target range of sub-10% COVID hospitalizations.

Earlier this week, the CBC West testing site released updated positivity rates from March 7 to March 21, 2021. During that time, 9.65% of coronavirus tests returned a positive test at the location, which shows an increase of approx. 1.2% from the previous week’s data.

Meanwhile, the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site has recorded over 40,000 vaccinations to date with a new group of participants becoming eligible for the vaccine shortly. Washington Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah confirmed on Thursday that the state will follow President Joe Biden’s directive to make all adults age 16+ eligible for vaccination by May 1.

