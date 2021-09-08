Coronavirus update: One quarter of tests at CBC West return positive result

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Nearly a quarter of coronavirus tests administered by staff at the Tri-Cities region’s public testing site (CBC West) returned a positive result from August 22 to September 4.

According to a daily coronavirus update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), 2,489 of the 12,295 COVID-19 tests administered at the site during that two-week span returned a positive result. That accounts for 24.93% of tests administered at CBC West.

On Tuesday evening, CBC West was overwhelmed by community members looking for COVID-19 tests coming off Labor Day weekend. The site was forced to shut its line down as it reached maximum capacity without enough resources to see every patient who requested their services.

The BFHD announced 240 new coronavirus cases for Benton County on Wednesday, increasing the region’s case count to 24,323 since the pandemic began. Simultaneously, 127 more cases pushed Franklin County to 16,239 confirmed cases to date. Combined, the two counties have accumulated 40,562 COVID-19 cases.

This rising trend of coronavirus transmission translates to the region’s hospitals, where 29.8% of hospital beds are occupied by a patient suffering from COVID-19 complications. There are 114 people hospitalized for coronavirus in the Tri-Cities region.

During the first week of classes, the Kennewick School District announced that more than 350 students were out of the classroom because they either tested positive for or were exposed to COVID-19.

If you or a loved one would like to find a coronavirus vaccination clinic near you, click here.

