Coronavirus update: Only 1 COVID-related death reported this week

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials at the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) provided a surprising update on coronavirus-related deaths in the bi-county region during their daily update on Friday, Feb. 26.

According to BFHD officials, Benton County added 19 coronavirus cases as of today. That raises the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 14,583 thus far. Meanwhile, Franklin County added 19 cases, raising its running total to 10,893 cases to date. Overall, the bi-county region’s running total of COVID-19 cases just hit 25,476 since the start of the pandemic.

On Fridays, the BFHD announced regional coronavirus-related deaths. In a shocking revelation, regional public health officials did not announce any new COVID-related deaths for Benton County this week. Just one person in Bent0n/Franklin Counties passed away this week: A Franklin County man in his 50s passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The most recent local positivity rates were updated from the CBC West public testing site. According to their statistics, the CBC West returned a 14.15% coronavirus test positivity rate from February 7 to February 20, 2021.

Of the 409 patients currently hospitalized in the bi-county region, only 29 are dealing with complications related to COVID-19. They account for 7.1% of hospitalizations in the region, which falls in line with public health officials’ target range.

Local vaccinations resumed this week at astronomical rates. Officials operating the mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds have administered over 1,600 Pfizer doses per day in each of their first three days, hovering near 5,000 vaccinations in only three days. On Friday and Saturday only, Moderna doses are being dispersed to the community.

