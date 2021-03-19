Coronavirus update: Only three community deaths announced

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced updated coronavirus metrics for Friday, March 19 including additions to the case count and the running COVID-19 death toll in the community.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 23 new coronavirus cases to its total, which increases to 14,980. Meanwhile, Franklin County added only six new cases to its count today. That increased the running tally to 11,194 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Combined, the bi-county region has accumulated 26,174 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The death toll is increased once per week on Fridays due to new changes to the state’s Vital Statistics Laws. Today, the BFHD added three new community deaths to the running total. One Benton County woman in her 70s passed away while two men in Franklin County, one in his 40s and one in his 70s, passed away.

RELATED: Washington DOH launches new vaccine locator site

Benton County stands at 207 confirmed COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Franklin County has lost 99 community members to complications with COVID-19. The bi-county region has accumulated 306 deaths to COVID-19.

Recently, the BFHD received updated coronavirus positivity rates from the public testing site at CBC West. Those statistics showed a drastic improvement as 8.46% of coronavirus tests from February 28 to March 14 returned a positive result. This marks the first time the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dipped below 10% since the start of 2021.

Appointments are currently available for Saturday, March 20 at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site in Kennewick. To find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated now, you can visit the DOH’s Phase Finder tool here.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: 2 million people become eligible as Washington advances COVID-19 vaccinations by two tiers

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.