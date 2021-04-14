Coronavirus update: Positivity rates, case count and hospitalizations increase

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite vaccination efforts throughout the nation, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced an increase in coronavirus cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations in the bi-county region on April 14, 2021.

Public health officials say that Benton County added 43 new coronavirus cases today, increasing its total to 15,557 confirmed cases to date. Franklin County tacked on 21 new cases, increasing its running case count to 11,553 since the start of the pandemic. Overall, the bi-county region has combined for 27,110 coronavirus cases since the virus landed in Washington early last year.

Meanwhile, local positivity rates at the CBC West public testing site in Pasco increased by more than 1 percent from last week. According to their data, 9.5% of coronavirus tests administered between April 5 and April 11 returned a positive result. Last week’s update landed the local positivity rate at 8.45%. Though a one percent increase may not sound drastic, it’s the second time in the last three updates that the positivity rate increased after weeks of steady decline early in 2021.

Hospitalizations in Benton and Franklin Counties have increased once again. Of the 406 community members currently hospitalized in the bi-county region, 19 are facing coronavirus complications. They account for 4.7% of hospitalized patients in the area, which remains under the BFHD’s target threshold of sub-10% coronavirus hospitalizations.

Community deaths are reported once per week on Fridays since the Vital Statistics Law changed at the start of 2021. As of now, 308 community members have been lost including 208 from Benton County and 100 from Franklin County. The most recent update added only one community death: A man from Franklin County in his 70s.

As of tomorrow — April 15, 2021 — all Washingtonians age 16+ will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site, which has administered more than 51,000 vaccinations, will follow those guidelines and expand eligibility. If you or a loved one need to make an appointment, visit the DOH’s Prep Mod tool.

