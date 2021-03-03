Coronavirus update: Positivity declines nearly 2%

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced updated coronavirus positivity rates from the CBC West testing site in addition to updates to the bi-county case count.

According to the BFHD, Benton County added just 27 cases, today, raising its total to 14,692 confirmed coronavirus cases to date. By adding 34 new cases, Franklin County increased its coronavirus case county to 10,980 in total. Overall, Benton and Franklin Counties have combined for 25,672 coronavirus cases to date.

COVID-related hospitalizations are trending down in the bi-county region. According to public health officials, just 16 of the 398 hospitalized patients in Benton and Franklin Counties are being treated for the coronavirus. They account for just 4% of the hospital population at this time, which is the lowest recorded percentage in months.

Local COVID-19 positivity rates have also been updated from the region’s go-to public testing site at CBC West. From Feb. 14 to Feb. 26, the CBC West reported a 12.33% coronavirus positivity rate. This is a drastic 1.82% decrease from the previous week’s update and follows a consistent downward trend in COVID-19 positivity over the last month.

The BFHD announces community deaths once per week on Fridays, but last week showed a significant improvement. Only one person — A Franklin County man in his 50s — passed away from COVID-19 in the bi-county region last week.

Appointments for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at the Benton County Fairgrounds. You can make an appointment by visiting the Prep Mod website here. Officials from the site confirm that it received roughly 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for this week, making it easier to vaccinate first-time recipients in addition to those seeking their second doses.

