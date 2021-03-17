Coronavirus update: Positivity rate declines under 10%

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — At times, the coronavirus pandemic has cast a bleak outlook over the bi-county region. Today, the tides of the pandemic are turning. Vaccination efforts are expanding today as the Benton-Franklin Health District released a promising update to COVID-19 positivity rates in the region.

First, let’s update the coronavirus case count for Benton and Franklin counties. Today, the BFHD added 20 new COVID-19 cases to Benton County. That increased the county’s running case count to 14,938 coronavirus cases through the duration of the pandemic. Franklin County adds only 14 new cases today, increasing its count to 11,181 confirmed cases. Overall, the bi-county region has accumulated 26,119 COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Governor Inslee to issue executive order re-opening Washington’s schools

Positivity rates at the CBC West were updated to reflect more recent data. From February 28 to March 14, the CBC West public COVID-19 testing site in Pasco reported an 8.46% COVID-19 positivity rate. This is a 2.23% decrease in COVID-19 positivity rates from the previous update and brings the positivity rate below 10% for the first time in 2021. It’s also a more dramatic decrease than the previous update provided, which is a good sign for the Tri-Cities and its surrounding area.

There are currently 18 hospitalized individuals being treated for COVID-19 complications in the bi-county region. Overall, there are 368 hospitalized patients in the region. Therefore, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate for Benton and Franklin counties is 4.9%, which falls under the bi-county region’s target range of sub-10% coronavirus hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, the next tier of COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington state began today. Therefore, appointments are available for new participants hoping to receive a shot at the Benton County Fairgrounds. To confirm your eligibility, you’ll have to visit the Department of Health’s Phase Finder tool. After doing so, you can head over to Prep Mod to make an appointment for a free visit to the region’s mass vaccination site.

RECENT COVID-19 HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Kennewick fairgrounds open for vaccine Tier 2 Wednesday. Here’s who can go

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.