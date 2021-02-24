Coronavirus update: Positivity rates decline slightly

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials at the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced updated coronavirus positivity rates for the CBC West testing site in their daily public health update.

According to officials at the BFHD, Benton County added 35 coronavirus cases for Wednesday, Feb. 24. This raises Benton County’s running total to 14,515 confirmed cases to date. Franklin County increased its running total by 24 to 10,853 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Combined, the two counties have accumulated 25,368 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.

RELATED: Flags in WA, OR, across US lowered to honor 500,000+ lost to COVID

The Tri-Cities’ preliminary public testing site is located at CBC West in Pasco. They updated their local coronavirus positivity rates from a more recent timespan and noted a decrease in the local positivity rate. From February 7 to February 20, CBC West returned a 14.15% positivity rate, which is an improvement of 0.65% from the previous range of dates. It falls in line with a general decrease in coronavirus cases reported in the region as of late.

COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rose in the bi-county region. Of the 382 hospitalized patients in the bi-county region, 34 are dealing with complications related to COVID-19. They account for 8.9% of hospitalized patients in the region, which is a 1.8% increase from yesterday’s public health update.

RELATED: Washington Governor pushes for students to return for in-person learning

The local coronavirus death toll is updated once weekly on Fridays. Last week’s update included a handful of new deaths that raised the bi-county death toll to 286 to date. Of that group, 195 Benton County community members have been lost and 91 Franklin County community members have been lost.

Vaccinations resumed at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning. Officials at the site set a new record with over 1,600 doses administered in a single day. Efforts will resume through the week as they make up for lost time from last week’s site closure.

SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON COVID-19 NEWS:

RELATED: 90-year-old Seattle woman walks 6 miles in the snow to get coronavirus vaccine

RELATED: ‘We have not identified that’: Despite statewide progression, Inslee’s plans for Phase 3 remain unclear

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.