Coronavirus update: Positivity rates increase for first time in weeks

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With today’s coronavirus data update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), the CBC West public testing site recorded an uptick in positivity rate for the first time in weeks while new cases are added to the bi-county total.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 20 new coronavirus cases. This increased its running total to 15,073 confirmed cases to date. Franklin County added only nine new COVID-19 cases today, raising its total to 11,256 confirmed cases to date. Overall, the bi-county region has accumulated 26,329 coronavirus cases through the duration of the pandemic.

As previously mentioned, the CBC West added a new set of data spanning from March 7 to March 21, 2021. During that time, 9.65% of coronavirus tests returned a positive test at the location, which shows an increase of approx. 1.2% from the previous week’s data. After weeks and months of steadily reducing the local COVID-19 positivity rate, that downward trend is now on the rise once again.

Once per week on Fridays, the BFHD updates its running community death toll from COVID-19. After last week’s addition of three community members lost, the bi-county death toll stands at 306 community deaths to coronavirus complications. Of that sum, 207 community members from Benton County have passed away and 99 from Franklin County have passed away.

Despite the uptick in COVID-19 positivity, hospitalization rates remain in line with the BFHD’s target range. Of the region’s 378 patients currently hospitalized, only 14 are being treated for complications to COVID-19. They account for just 3.7% of the hospital population at this time.

All the while, efforts at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site are fighting back against COVID-19. The team has vaccinated more people than were infected in the duration of this pandemic to date, which is a feat for Washington’s most effective public mass vaccination site. If you are eligible by Phase 1-B2 of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, you can sign up for a vaccination appointment immediately. Availability varies by date and time, but the team is always looking for more eligible participants to vaccinate.

