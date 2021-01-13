Coronavirus update: Positivity rates spike at CBC West

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Public health officials at the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) reported the latest coronavirus statistics for Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

They added 99 cases to Benton County’s running total of 12,830 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Franklin County added just 36 cases to its running tally of 9,366 cases. Overall, the bi-county region has accumulated 22,196 coronavirus cases to date.

As of 2021, privacy laws are preventing the BFHD from providing consistent updates on the death toll in Benton and Franklin counties. Therefore, the death toll stands at 233 community members lost — 156 from Benton Co. and 77 from Franklin Co. However, an update is expected to be provided on Friday.

Positivity rates have been updated to reflect tests taken between December 28, 2020 and January 10, 2021. The Columbia Basin College (CBC) West testing site posted a 21.63% positivity rate. The Kennewick testing site posted a 14.39% positivity rate. While rates declined at the HAPO site in Kennewick, the CBC West site saw an increase of 3.27%.

14.6% of hospitalized individuals in the bi-county region are being treated for COVID-related issues. That breaks down to 59-of-410 hospitalized patients in the area. Public health officials hope to bring that rate below 10% in the new year.

Richland surpassed the 3,000 case mark with 3,017 confirmed cases in the city. They still fall far behind Kennewick (7,395 cases) and Pasco (8,253 cases) thus far.

