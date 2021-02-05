Coronavirus update: Region hits 270 deaths

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today’s public health update from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) included a handful of new deaths and coronavirus cases as of Friday, February 5, 2021.

According to public health officials, 53 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Benton County. That raises the county’s running total to 13,988 cases to date. Franklin County added 45 cases itself, raising its running total to 10,429 cases through the duration of the pandemic. Overall, the bi-county region has accounted for 24,417 coronavirus cases up to this point.

At the turn of the new year, Vital Statistics Laws updated to allow more privacy to those impacted by COVID-19. Therefore, the Benton-Franklin Health District is only releasing death statistics on Fridays with limited details compared to the past.

Today, public health officials announced five COVID-19-related deaths in the area. Four community members passed away in Benton County and one passed away in Franklin County due to complications with the coronavirus. Up to this point, 183 Benton County community members have passed away and 87 community members from Franklin County have passed away.

Only 43 individuals in the bi-county region are currently hospitalized due to issues related to COVID-19. They account for just 10.3% of hospitalizations in the region, which hovers just four-tenths of a percentage point above the BFHD’s target goal for COVID hospitalization rates in the area.

Community positivity rates are being drawn from the CBC West testing site, which is the lone public site in the region since the National Guard packed up and left their Kennewick testing site. From January 17 to January 30, 16.91% of coronavirus tests in the region returned a positive result. That’s a near-1% improvement from the previous testing range.

Vaccinations are being administered again today at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site. According to officials at the site, anyone with an appointment later today or tomorrow is encouraged to stop by to receive their vaccinations early. For the third consecutive day, more than 900 people were vaccinated at the site yesterday.

