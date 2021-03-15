Coronavirus update: Region surpasses 26k cases

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Model of a coronavirus cell (CDC via AP, File)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health district released its three-day total of coronavirus metrics from the weekend of March 13. That included the addition of new COVID-19 cases for both counties in addition to an updated hospitalization rate for the region.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 42 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. That raised the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the county to 14,901. Franklin County added 47 cases to its count, raising its total to 11,154 confirmed cases. The bi-county region has accumulated 26,055 cases — Officially surpassing the 26k case milestone over the weekend.

The most recent update on COVID-19 positivity rates from the CBC West testing location continued a downward trend. From February 21 to March 7, coronavirus tests administered at the CBC West site returned a positive result on just 10.69% of tests. That was a decrease of nearly 2% from the previous week’s span.

Last Friday, the bi-county region officially hit 300 deaths from COVID-19. It was announced in the late afternoon by Benton-Franklin Health District officials in a post to their social media platforms. With 198 community members of Benton County and 94 community members of Franklin County having passed away, the region stands at 303 confirmed coronavirus deaths to date. Expect another update to the death toll to be announced on Friday.

Hospitalization rates remain steady with only 15 patients in the bi-county region being treated for coronavirus complications. They account for just 4.1% of the hospital population at this time, which is in line with the bi-county region’s target range of sub-10% COVID-related hospitalizations.

