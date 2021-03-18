Coronavirus update: Vaccination appointments are available in Benton Co.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Big changes are coming to coronavirus vaccination guidelines in Washington state, but for now, the Benton-Franklin Health District continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in this community.

According to public health officials, Benton County added 19 new cases on Thursday. This increased the county’s running case count to 14,957. Franklin County added only seven cases today, increasing the total case count to 11,188. Overall, the bi-county region stands at 26,145 confirmed cases to date.

Yesterday, the BFHD received updated coronavirus positivity rates from the public testing site at CBC West. Those statistics showed a drastic improvement as 8.46% of coronavirus tests from February 28 to March 14 returned a positive result. This marks the first time the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dipped below 10% since the start of 2021.

The bi-county death toll stands at 303 community members lost. Of that count, 198 come from Benton County and 94 come from Franklin County. Due to Vitals Statistics Laws, the BFHD updates the death toll once per week on Fridays. Tomorrow, the BFHD is likely to introduce additional deaths to the running toll.

Washington is gearing up to increase its vaccination output. During a press conference earlier today, Governor Jay Inslee and representatives of the Washington State Department of Health announced that the state will accelerate its vaccination timeline. On March 13, the state will advance two more tiers, making vaccinations available for 2 million Washingtonians.

Appointments are currently available for Friday and Saturday at the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site in Kennewick. To find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated now, you can visit the DOH’s Phase Finder tool here.

