Coronavirus update: Young girl dies from COVID-19 in Franklin Co.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Today, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) announced that a young girl in Franklin Co. died from complications with the coronavirus as of Friday, December 18.

This is only the second death from someone in the 10-19 age range in the Tri-Cities region. Public health officials say the young girl had underlying health conditions and send their deepest condolences to those impacted by the loss.

Another person died in Benton Co. — A woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions. That brings Benton Co. to 148 registered deaths and Franklin Co. to 71. The cumulative total of community members lost to the COVID-19 pandemic is 219 in the bi-county region.

With 164 new cases, Benton Co. now sits at 10,384 confirmed cases of coronavirus. By adding 103 new cases, Franklin Co. rose to 7,974 confirmed cases. With a combined 267 cases confirmed by public health officials today, the bi-county cumulative total raises to 18,358 coronavirus cases.

73 of the 392 hospitalized patients in the bi-county region are being treated for the coronavirus. They account for 18.6 percent of the total hospitalizations under the jurisdiction of the BFHD. Public health officials hope to bring that rate below 10 percent to feel comfortable with their progress.

Meanwhile, 85.0 percent of licensed beds in Benton and Franklin counties are currently occupied. To establish a safe level of hospital readiness, the bi-county region hopes to bring that percentage below 80.

As for the Tri-Cities, Kennewick just surpassed 6,000 infections with 6,063 to date. That’s still more than 900 fewer infections than Pasco, which leads all cities in Benton and Franklin Co. with 6,978 cases. Richland is in much better shape with only 2,388 cases, which ranks third amongst all cities in the bi-county region.

