Coronavirus was first reported in Washington a year ago today

KENNEWICK, Wash. — January 21, 2021 marks a full year since the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States. It all started when a man returned to Washington state after visiting Wuhan, China.

Though the reality of the pandemic didn’t settle in until February/March, the first coronavirus case in the continental United States occurred on January 21, 2020. It rapidly spread throughout the nation and world, eventually placing us in a global pandemic.

Please be advised that the following statistics are gathered by Google’s sources including The New York Times, the CDC and other verified sources.

During the course of the pandemic, 96.2 million people have been infected worldwide with the international death toll coming in at 2.06 million lives lost.

The United States of America suffered 24.5 million cases to date while the domestic death toll stands at 406,190 lives lost.

Washington is rapidly approaching the 300,000 case-mark with 4,021 lives lost in the first state to face COVID-19’s wrath.

For local COVID-19 information, you can visit our daily coronavirus updates including yesterday’s update here.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) addressed this one-year landmark in a post on Medium. In it, they commend Washingtonians for their efforts and perseverance in combatting the coronavirus in their everyday lives. You can read the post in its entirety on Medium, but here’s a noteworthy quote from the short essay:

If 2020 was a year for resilience, 2021 will be a year of hope. Get your COVID-19 vaccine when it is your turn. Until then, thank you for everything you have done — and will continue to do — to keep yourselves, your families and your communities safe and to care for and support one another.

This pandemic has taken a lot from the people of Washington.

For some, it’s taken their lives or the lives of someone dear to them. For others, it’s forced them into situations that are harmful to their mental health. Businesses have shut down, jobs have been lost and simply paying rent or buying groceries have become a struggle.

However, the tides seem to be turning as vaccination efforts ramp up nationwide. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is dead-set on enhancing the state’s vaccinations with a lofty goal of 45,000 vaccinations per day.

As supplies become more readily available, ordinary people will receive vaccinations so long as they opt for them. There’s a plan in place for regions throughout the state to move into Phase 2, which will open up businesses and allow non-essential services to begin operating once again.

