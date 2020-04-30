Coroner identifies man killed in Pasco triple shooting

PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night as 29-year-old Luis Contreras of Pasco.

Coroner Curtis McGary said an autopsy will be performed at a later date to determine the official cause of death.

Contreras was one of three people shot in the backyard of a home at the corner of East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The shooting appears to have stemmed from a conflict between groups of people at the home, police said.

Two other people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available, but police said they are in recovery.

Police are trying to identify multiple potential suspects in the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

According to witnesses, several people were seen fleeing southbound toward a nearby Conoco gas station being built across the street from the home.

Several law enforcement agencies searched for suspects for several hours after the shooting.

