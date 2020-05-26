Coroner identifies Pasco boy struck by train

PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old Pasco boy who was fatally struck by a train Saturday night.

Coroner Curtis McGary said the teen’s death has been ruled a suicide. KAPP-KVEW will not be releasing his name.

Railroad employees found the teen’s body along the railroad tracks near a train bridge in Pasco around 6:30 p.m. Police said he was wearing a hooded skull mask when he was found.

According to McGary, the teen had been battling depression prior to his death.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to get help.

