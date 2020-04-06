Coroner identifies teen found dead in storage room in Franklin County

ELTOPIA, Wash. — The Franklin County coroner has released the name of a 19-year-old man whose body was found in the storage room of a home near Eltopia.

Reynaldo Rodriguez-Hernandez, 19, was found dead at a residence off Tuck Road on Saturday around 12:33 p.m., according to Coroner Curtis McGary.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said believe Rodriguez-Hernandez was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Three people were questioned and arrested on unrelated charges.

“There are persons of interest in this incident and the extent of their involvement is to be determined,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with any information related to this case.

