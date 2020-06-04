Coroner names victims of Yakima Valley triple homicide

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of Monday night’s triple homicide in the Parker community.

Coroner Jim Curtice said the victims were Omar Venegas-Mora, 31, his wife Imelda Santillan-Gevera, 33 and Javier Luna-Gonzales, 63. All of them are from the Lower Valley.

Venegas-Mora died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and Santillan-Gevera and Luna-Gonzales both died of a gunshot wound to the head. Each of their deaths has been ruled as a homicide.

One suspect is in custody in connection to their deaths. His name has not been released, but the sheriff’s office confirmed that he is an enrolled Yakama Nation tribal member.

The crime took place on tribal land, so the FBI is handling the investigation.

