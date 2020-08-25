Coroner names woman killed in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick woman who died in a house fire Wednesday, Aug. 19, has been identified by the coroner’s office as 60-year-old Tara Didier.

Didier’s body was recovered from an early morning fire at a home near the intersection of East 1st Street and South Dayton Place.

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach confirmed that Didier died of smoke inhalation.

According to Kennewick Fire Capt. Brian Ellis, the cause of the fire was not determined, but investigators believe it was related to an electrical malfunction.

Ellis said there were no smoke alarms found inside the house.

No one else was inside when the fire broke out.

