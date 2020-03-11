Coroner: No foul play in death of man found in Pasco Vision Clinic parking lot

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

PASCO, Wash. — The Franklin County Coroner has ruled that no foul play was found in a Pasco man’s death on Monday.

Coroner Curtis McGary identified the man as 38-year-old Adam Bruce of Pasco. On Monday evening, he was found unconscious in a car outside the Pasco Vision Clinic. Using the CPR application, Pulse Point, those nearby were notified that someone in the area needed CPR.

When firefighters arrived, people were already performing CPR. Unfortunately, Bruce could not be saved.

Because toxicology results are pending, McGary is not able to rule Bruce’s cause of death.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments