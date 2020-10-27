Coroner: Yakima woman’s death was an accident, but cause still unknown

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a Yakima woman found dead Monday morning near Lake Myron an accident.

In a news release Tuesday, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 54-year-old Jodi Stiltner and offered their condolences to her family and friends.

Yakima police were previously investigating the case as a potential homicide due to the strange circumstances surrounding Stiltner’s death.

The coroner’s office said while the manner of death has been ruled an accident, the cause of death is still undetermined pending toxicology test results.

