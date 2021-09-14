Corvettes on the Columbia raises nearly $185K for Make-A-Wish

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 3 Rivers Corvette Club and McCurley Integrity Dealerships held their 11th annual Corvettes on the Columbia over the weekend. The event is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alaska and Washington.

The two-day event brought in over 500 attendees. Hundreds of corvettes showed off in Columbia Park in Kennewick, with over 255 corvettes registered in the show.

“Over the years of our shows, we’ve raised over three quarters of a million dollars,” said Matthew Price, event coordinator and representative for the Corvette Division of McCurley Chevrolet. “This show is going to put us over $900,000, so we’re super excited about being able to help grant wishes to children.”

The event is the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s second-largest fundraising event in Washington, Montana, Oregon and Idaho, behind only Seattle. This year, the event brought in a total of $184,318.

“It’s been a terrific day,” Price said Saturday.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has seen an increase in children on their waiting lists since the emergence of COVID-19. Angela Miller, regional director of Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington, said nearly 600 children are waiting on wishes in their regional chapter.

“Eighty percent of our kids will wish to travel some where for their wish,” Miller explained. “With a lot of the postponements that we had to make because of COVID, that’s resulted in a larger waiting list than normal.”

With the the waiting list expanding, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is seeing a need for more volunteers.

“Some of our volunteers are working on 16 wishes right now,” Miller said.

Volunteers work with children and their families to make their wishes happen. To volunteer, visit their website here.

Next year, organizers are excited to reach the $1 million mark.

“We promise the community it’s going to be a great event,” Price said. “We’re just going to invite everyone back down next year and celebrate the Corvettes and help us grant wishes to children.”

