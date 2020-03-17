Costco announces new protocol to combat coronavirus, stockpiling

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

SPOKANE, Wash.– Warehouse giant Costco Wholesale announced new protocol regarding social distancing and stockpiling at its stores across the country in an email that went out to members on March 17.

The company is increasing sanitizing surfaces, including merchandise shelves, shopping cart handles, front-end belts and registers.

Additionally, limits are being implemented on certain items to ensure that more members are able to access popular items.

No items were directly named in the email.

While the circumstances continue to change and we modify our operations as necessary, we thank you for your patience and cooperation,” said Costco CEO Craig Jelinek in the email. “As new developments occur, be assured we are committed to taking care of our members and employees and to our mission of providing low prices, quality merchandise and exceptional service.”

Comments

comments