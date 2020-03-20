Costco introduces special hours for seniors, disabled people

Costco will be offering special hours for vulnerable groups like customers over the age of 60 and disabled people in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The retail giant will set aside one hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., for those groups considered more susceptible to the virus.

The special hours apply to locations in Kennewick and Union Gap.

Costco is also putting limits on certain items like toilet paper and bottled water to “help ensure more members are able to access the merchandise they want and need,” said Craig Jelinek, President and CEO of Costco Wholesale.

Business Insider reported that at least some Costco stores are banning returns on a number of items for sanitary purposes.

A number of other stores like Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart and Target have also adjusted their hours to better serve vulnerable groups.

