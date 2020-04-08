Costco to allow priority access for healthcare workers and first responders
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Costco is temporarily instating priority access to their warehouses for healthcare workers and first responders.
According to Costco, first responders such as police officers, EMTs, firefighters and healthcare workers who have a Costco membership card and an official ID will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.
Costco also recently started offering special hours for members 60 and older – from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Costco is not accepting returns on specific items, including:
- Toilet paper
- Bottled water
- Sanitizing wipes
- Paper towels
- Rice
- Disinfecting spray