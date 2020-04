Costco will only allow two people per membership inside stores

David Mann by David Mann

Costco is limiting the number of people allowed to enter its warehouses to two per membership, the company announced Wednesday.

The company says this temporary change is meant to prevent overcrowding and help with social distancing in order to keep customers and employees safe.

The change goes into effect Friday, April 3.

