Cougar Gold Cheese receives praise in popular food magazine

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

PULLMAN, Wash. — The cheese that’s put Washington State University on everyone’s radar is now getting some much deserved attention from a popular food magazine.

The Highly Recommend section of Bon Appétit Magazine is dedicated to the best of the best food products, selected by critics in the food industry themselves. Knowing this, those of you who have tasted Cougar Gold Cheese probably aren’t surprised it made the cut.

“It was one of the best cheddars I’d ever had,” said writer Jessica Kelly. “Both shocked and pleased, I am 100% a card-carrying member of the Cougar cult now. And I think you should be, too.”

Since its creation at the WSU Creamery, Cougar Gold has won several national and international awards and is by far the most famous cheese to come from the university.

To read Kelly’s full article of praise, CLICK HERE.

