County commissioners declare emergency over Prosser railroad bridge

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

PROSSER, Wash. — It’s been over two months since a wildfire destroyed a railroad trestle in Prosser.

RELATED: Train bridge over Yakima River catches on fire

The bridge, which crosses the Yakima River, is used by several nearby communities for agricultural transportation. Officials estimate 3,600 carloads cross the bridge every year.

Since it was deemed unusable, officials like Representative Dan Newhouse have worked to get support to rebuild it. Governor Jay Inslee also requested FEMA assistance to rebuild the bridge.

READ MORE: Rep. Dan Newhouse visits damaged rail bridge

On Tuesday morning, Benton County Commissioners declared an emergency over the section of railroad.

According to official documents, the bridge is privately owned which means it’s not eligible for most sources of public relief. In letters of support, officials said, if commissioners declared an emergency over this crtitical infrastructure, the owners may have an easier time finding a source of funding to rebuild.

In the resolution filed by commissioners, the railroad trestle has been used for over 100 years and without it, there will be a greater expense to produce goods that passed over it and there could be increased traffic on local roads to transport those goods.

There’s no word on when reconstruction could begin, stay with KAPP KVEW Local News for the latest updates.