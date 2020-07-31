Couple found naked, possibly intoxicated with 4-year-old in car near Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a naked man early Friday morning for allegedly driving under the influence with his wife, who was also naked, and 4-year-old child in the car.

Deputies responded to the intersection of South Kingwood Street and East 44th Avenue about 6 a.m. for a report of someone throwing garbage out of a car.

They attempted to pull over the driver, but the car failed to stop and continued driving around the block at 20 to 25 miles per hour. After several loops around the block, deputies managed to spike the car’s tires but the driver still wouldn’t stop.

A citizen who was watching this unfold backed his truck out into the roadway and blocked the car.

The driver, 26-year-old Victor Piccini-Ventura, and his 21-year-old wife were found naked inside and possibly under the influence.

Piccini-Ventura was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and reckless endangerment. His wife and the 4-year-old child were taken to a hospital by ambulance and released.

No one was harmed during the incident.

