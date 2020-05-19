Couple looks back on wedding day when Mount St. Helens erupted

SPOKANE, Wash.– No wedding ever goes exactly as planned. But, few couples have the kind of story Dan and Jacki Mayer do.

Dan and Jacki got married in Spokane Valley on the same day that Mount St. Helens erupted. The couple still remembers how dark the sky was as they took photos.

“It kept getting darker and darker as the day went on,” Dan said.

Wedding guest Jacque Carroll also remembered the ominous blackness.

“It was like night at 3 p.m. The photographer had to use flash for all the photos,” Carroll said.

By the time of the ceremony, the danger was clear.

“The pastor kept getting faster and faster and it kept getting darker,” Dan said.

There was no reception for the newlyweds, although they did manage to make off with their cake.

“For every event, birthdays, etc, I’d pull out another piece of that cake that was covered in crunchies and ash and we’d have that with our celebrations,” Jacki said. “It was really a fun thing to bring out that cake and rehash the day it sat there in ash.”