Court docs: Man admits to beating other man’s head in ‘until his soul left his body’

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man on Wednesday who they say admitted to murdering another man at a downtown Spokane apartment complex.

Recently obtained court documents detail the events leading up to that moment.

According to the documents, 24-year-old Cameron Walker approached officers at the downtown police precinct around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, saying he needed to turn himself in “for protection.”

When the officer asked Walker what he needed protection for, he allegedly said, “Because I beat a man’s head in with an iron skillet until his soul left his body.”

Walker told police the incident took place across the street, at an apartment complex on 240 W. Sprague.

When officers got to the apartment, they knocked on the door to unit C-10, where Walker said the man would be. As officers knocked, the door swung open to reveal the body of an “obviously deceased” man lying on the floor, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage shows Walker and who police believe to be the victim arguing in the common area of the complex between 2:40 a.m. and 3:24 a.m. Court documents identified the victim as Wilbur Tankersley. During that time period, Tankersley is seen swinging a large metal pipe around.

Footage shows Walker head into his apartment and come back out with a frying pan. Both Walker and Tankersley are seen holding their respective weapon, acting as if they plan to hit one another.

Tankersley is seen striking the wall with the pipe instead. Eventually, he left the camera view, without the pipe in hand.

Surveillance footage picked up at 7:20 a.m. shows Walker returning to the apartments, carrying the frying pan. He is seen entering and exiting both units several times before finally leaving his apartment with different clothing and carrying a backpack, shortly after 7:30 a.m.

A witness interviewed by police admitted to hearing the argument from a nearby unit, and at one point peeked through the door to unit C-10 and saw the man’s body lying on the ground.

According to police, Walker was cooperative, serving search warrants to the apartment and collecting items of evidence for the investigation. One of those items includes the frying pan, which investigators said was broken on one side.

Broken pieces believed to belong to the frying pan were found in unit C-10 near the man’s body.

Investigators also located blood-covered clothing in Walker’s apartment.

Based on information collected at the scene, investigating officers drew the conclusion the incident was pre-meditated, it reads in the court documents. Walker was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail. He’s facing first degree burglary and first degree murder charges.

