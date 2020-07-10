Court docs: Spokane Uber driver being investigated for threatening to kill Gov. Inslee

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Uber driver is being investigated for allegedly threatening to kill Governor Jay Inslee.

A woman called police saying her driver, Walter Snyder, told her he had 70,000 rounds of ammo and planned to be on the highest building when Inslee came to Spokane. Snyder reportedly said he wanted to “take him out.”

According to court documents, Snyder also told the woman he is suicidal and would not mind spending the next 20 years in prison.

Police searched Snyder’s apartment and found several guns and learned he is a convicted felon. He was arrested for having those firearms. He has not been charged with threats against the governor.

