Court records detail Fred Meyer shooting suspect’s contacts with police, civil court

by Emily Goodell

RICHLAND, Wash. — Law enforcement officers have reported the Fred Meyer shooting suspect’s mental health had been declining for several weeks, but court records show reports of “erratic” behavior dating back at least two years.

KAPP-KVEW obtained more than 100 pages of court documents from civil and criminal cases filed in Benton and Franklin counties involving Aaron Christopher Kelly, who appeared in court Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Former roommate filed for protection order against Kelly

In the police report regarding the Fred Meyer shooting, investigators detail a conversation they had with Kelly’s former roommate, who told police he recognized Kelly as the suspect in the pictures. The roommate added that Kelly had been “spiraling mentally and is very paranoid.”

Further investigation by KAPP-KVEW found that the same roommate had filed a petition on Oct. 20, 2020, asking for a judge to provide him with an anti-harassment protection order against Kelly.

The petition details alleged reports of “erratic” behavior observed by Kelly’s roommates at their Pasco home between September 2019 and October 2020.

“The air in the house is heavy, especially when we know he is here,” court documents said. “We do not stay long in the living spaces anymore for fear of coming in contact with him.”

In the petition, the former roommate claimed Kelly had a firearm with him and refused his roommates’ requests to remove it from the house, which — combined with other alleged harassment — made them fear for their safety.

A judge later denied the petition for a protection order against Kelly, stating that the evidence was insufficient to prove harassment was taking place.

Court documents show the former roommate — who also owns the home — decided to sell the property and move elsewhere, issuing a 60-day eviction notice on Dec. 20, 2020 to Kelly and other tenants.

However, Kelly reportedly refused to leave the property and an unlawful detainer case was filed against him. On March 7, 2021, a judge ruled in favor of the landlord, agreeing that Kelly had been staying in the home illegally and should be evicted.

Court documents show Kelly accused of suspected shoplifting, alleged burglary

According to a police report on the shooting at the Fred Meyer in Richland, several employees at the store’s Kennewick location contacted police to identify Kelly as the alleged shooter.

Employees told investigators they recognized Kelly because they caught him shoplifting multiple times, including an incident Thursday in which one employee allegedly photographed him standing outside his vehicle.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to local law enforcement officers, who were unable to find any record of incident reports involving suspected shoplifting.

Police said Kelly had only been arrested one other time in Benton or Franklin counties for second-degree burglary on March 9, 2020 in Pasco.

Few details were available Tuesday regarding the initial incident, but court documents show Kelly agreed in the fall of 2020 to be monitored by the court and not exhibit additional criminal behavior for a year; in exchange, a judge dismissed the case with prejudice in September 2021.

Kelly has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and is being held in the Benton County Jail on $1 million bail.

However, a judge ordered at a court hearing Tuesday that even if Kelly were to be released on bail, he would not be allowed to travel outside Benton County.

Kelly is scheduled to be formally arraigned on charges at his next hearing, which is set for Feb. 23.

