Cousins’ Restaurant permanently closes in Pasco

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Cousins’ Restaurant in Pasco announced Friday that they’ve made the “difficult decision to close their sole Tri-Cities location.

“Our company and family of employees truly values the relationships we’ve developed over the years, and we will miss being part of the community here,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

The restaurant encouraged customers to visit their original location in The Dalles, Oregon, which remains open.

Back in March, the restaurant on Road 68 announced it would temporarily close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of local family-owned businesses have announced permanent closures since the pandemic started.

Hi Cousins Pasco Friends, We have made the difficult decision to close our Pasco location. Our company and family of… Posted by Cousins' Restaurant on Friday, May 8, 2020

Comments

comments