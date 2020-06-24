COVID: 130 new cases in Tri-Cities area; 89 patients hospitalized

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area Wednesday — 58 in Benton County and 72 in Franklin County.

There has been a total of 2,925 cases in the region — 1,522 in Benton County and 1,403.

No additional deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 97. In Benton County, 73 people have died of complications from the virus. In Franklin County, 24 have died.

Eighty-nine COVID patients are hospitalized in the region. They make up 27.8% of all local hospitalizations.

Health officials say 8,815 people have been tested for the virus in Benton County, and about 17% have tested positive. 4,534 people have been tested in Franklin County, and more than 30% have tested positive.

