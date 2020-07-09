COVID: 127 new cases in Tri-Cities region Thursday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 127 new COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities region Thursday — 59 in Benton County and 68 in Franklin County.

The total case count is at 4,390.

In Benton County, 2,183 tests — about 16% — have come back positive out of 13,235.

In Franklin County, 2,207 tests — about 28% have come back positive out of 7,787.

The combined death toll for both counties is at 113. At least 84 residents in Benton County and 29 in Franklin County have died of complications from the virus.

One more death was reported Thursday in Benton County involving a man in his 90s with underlying health issues.

71 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area. The number of recoveries is unknown.

Benton and Franklin counties have been in a modified Phase 1 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan, also known as Phase 1.5.

Comments

comments