COVID: 131 new cases in Tri-Cities area Tuesday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin health district reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday in the Tri-Cities area — 56 in Benton County and 75 in Franklin County.

There’s been 2,093 cases in Benton County out of 12,958 people tested. In Franklin County, there’s been 2,113 cases out of 7,576 people tested. Last week, health officials said Franklin County had one of the highest infection rates on the West Coast.

The case count for both counties combined is at 4,206.

The death toll for the region rose to 109 after a Benton County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions died of complications from the virus. COVID-19 has killed 81 people in Benton County and 28 in Franklin County, the health district says.

70 Tri-Cities area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Here’s the total number of cases per city as of Tuesday afternoon:

Franklin County

Pasco – 1,840

Eltopia – 30

Mesa – 31

Connell – 163

Kahlotus – <10

Benton County

Kennewick – 1,276

Richland – 393

West Richland – 105

Benton City – 54

Prosser – 212

Plymouth – < 10

Paterson – < 10

Comments

comments